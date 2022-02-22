H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Sold by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management trimmed its holdings in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 33.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,748 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,411 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,939,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,816,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,303,000 after acquiring an additional 34,400 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 63.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,083,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,930,000 after acquiring an additional 811,238 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,889,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,240,000 after acquiring an additional 122,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of H&R Block by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,857,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,444,000 after acquiring an additional 332,353 shares in the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.00.

Shares of HRB opened at $24.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.56, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $23.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.06. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.75 and a 12 month high of $26.51.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported ($1.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.24) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $158.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $158.30 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 665.97% and a net margin of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.09) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that H&R Block, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 7th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.32%. H&R Block’s payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

H&R Block Profile

H&R Block, Inc engages in the provision of tax preparation and other services. The firm offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees. It also develops and markets DIY income tax preparation software online, as well as through third-party retail stores and direct mail; and provides DIY tax services, including federal and state income tax returns, access to tax tips, advice and tax-related news, use of calculators for tax planning, and error checking and electronic filing.

