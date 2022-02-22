Hsbc Holdings PLC Buys Shares of 26,163 Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in shares of Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,163 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $179,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.08% of Immersion at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IMMR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,577 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 6,227 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,039,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,119,000 after purchasing an additional 139,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 284,293 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,493,000 after purchasing an additional 13,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Immersion by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 834,063 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 159,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Immersion in the 2nd quarter worth $563,000. 45.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Immersion alerts:

IMMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Immersion from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Colliers Securities cut Immersion from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

In other Immersion news, CFO Aaron Akerman sold 12,693 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.15, for a total transaction of $65,368.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Eric Singer acquired 45,000 shares of Immersion stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $5.28 per share, with a total value of $237,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMMR opened at $4.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.39. Immersion Co. has a one year low of $4.69 and a one year high of $13.15. The stock has a market cap of $157.86 million, a P/E ratio of 7.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.82.

Immersion Company Profile

Immersion Corp. engages in the creation, design, development and licensing of patented haptic innovations and software. The firm offers touch sense platform and design services. It focuses on the following target application areas: mobile devices, wearable, consumer, mobile entertainment and other content, console gaming, automotive, medical, and commercial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Immersion Co. (NASDAQ:IMMR).

Receive News & Ratings for Immersion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Immersion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.