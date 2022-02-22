Hsbc Holdings PLC Has $142,000 Stake in PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF)

Hsbc Holdings PLC decreased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,010 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 14,680 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in PBF Energy were worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PBF. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 136.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 18.9% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PBF Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. 68.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PBF Energy stock opened at $18.01 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.33 and a beta of 2.75. PBF Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.24 and a 52-week high of $20.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.31.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.64. PBF Energy had a negative return on equity of 44.77% and a negative net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($4.53) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PBF Energy Inc. will post -3.18 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PBF shares. Cowen lowered their price objective on PBF Energy from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $11.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Piper Sandler raised shares of PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of PBF Energy from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.36.

PBF Energy, Inc engages in the operation of a petroleum refiner and supplies unbranded transportation fuels, heating oil, petrochemical feed stocks, lubricants, and other petroleum products in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Refining and Logistics. The Refining segment refines crude oil and other feed stocks into petroleum products.

