Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 15,541 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its position in shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) by 71.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,336 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,541 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned 0.07% of OptiNose worth $110,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC raised its position in OptiNose by 0.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,966,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,777,000 after acquiring an additional 25,007 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. raised its position in OptiNose by 48.5% during the second quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 1,226,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,815,000 after acquiring an additional 400,600 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC raised its position in OptiNose by 0.6% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 932,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,796,000 after acquiring an additional 5,819 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in OptiNose by 19.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 730,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,191,000 after acquiring an additional 117,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in OptiNose by 939.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 689,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 623,403 shares in the last quarter. 25.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OPTN stock opened at $2.70 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.09. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.94 million, a P/E ratio of -1.58 and a beta of 0.93.

OPTN has been the topic of several research reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of OptiNose in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of OptiNose from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on shares of OptiNose from $16.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 17th.

OptiNose, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists. Its products include the XHANCE and ONZETRA Xsail. The company was founded by Per Gisle Djupesland and Helena Kyttari Djupesland in October 2000 and is headquartered in Yardley, PA.

