Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Stock Position in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in SilverCrest Metals Inc. (NYSEMKT:SILV) by 14.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,974 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in SilverCrest Metals were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 3.5% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,817,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,563,000 after acquiring an additional 263,129 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 2.7% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 3,441,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 91,450 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 7.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,152,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,519,000 after acquiring an additional 213,878 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 10,761.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 624,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,478,000 after acquiring an additional 618,900 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SilverCrest Metals by 57.0% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 481,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,358,000 after acquiring an additional 174,742 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SILV shares. Raymond James lowered their price objective on SilverCrest Metals from C$15.00 to C$14.50 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of SilverCrest Metals in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered SilverCrest Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.17.

SILV opened at $8.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 6.76 and a current ratio of 6.76.

SilverCrest Metals Inc acquires, explores for, and develops precious metal properties in Mexico. It primarily explores for silver and gold properties. The company's principal property is the Las Chispas project that consists of 28 concessions totaling of 1400.96 hectares located in Sonora, Mexico.

