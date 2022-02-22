Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 1,365 Shares of Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC trimmed its stake in Atlas Corp. (NYSE:ATCO) by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,365 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Atlas were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 116.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 42,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after buying an additional 22,786 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 20.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 15,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 0.9% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Atlas by 154.5% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 29,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 17,640 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Atlas in the second quarter worth approximately $708,000. 75.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:ATCO opened at $14.67 on Tuesday. Atlas Corp. has a 12-month low of $12.35 and a 12-month high of $16.49. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of 11.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16.

Atlas (NYSE:ATCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $428.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.17 million. Atlas had a net margin of 24.32% and a return on equity of 13.31%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Atlas Corp. will post 1.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 20th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. Atlas’s payout ratio is 39.37%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ATCO. TheStreet upgraded Atlas from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Atlas from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Atlas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Atlas from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.30.

Atlas Corp. operates as a global asset manager that owns and operates the businesses in which it invests. It focuses on deploying capital across multiple verticals to create growth opportunities for its shareholders. The firm operates through two subsidiaries, Seaspan and APR. Seaspan is an independent charter owner and operator of containerships and APR provides mobile power solutions.

