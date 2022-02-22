Hsbc Holdings PLC Trims Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lowered its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 87.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,818 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 115,117 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Capitol Federal Financial were worth $196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 159,469 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,878,000 after buying an additional 15,126 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 556,598 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $6,557,000 after buying an additional 56,543 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,375,192 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,979,000 after buying an additional 138,655 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,856,450 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $175,010,000 after buying an additional 328,929 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 25.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 52,307 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capitol Federal Financial stock opened at $11.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $10.67 and a twelve month high of $14.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21 and a beta of 0.33.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 28.24%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a $0.085 dividend. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 3rd. Capitol Federal Financial’s payout ratio is 58.62%.

In other news, Director Michel Philipp Cole acquired 3,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.96 per share, for a total transaction of $36,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders purchased 5,045 shares of company stock worth $55,243. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CFFN. StockNews.com upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. TheStreet upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st.

