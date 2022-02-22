HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) Shares Sold by Vestcor Inc

Vestcor Inc reduced its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 654 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC grew its holdings in HubSpot by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $795,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares in the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the period. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 86.4% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 41 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 465 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,793 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 23 shares during the period. 93.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HubSpot alerts:

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 1,335 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $787.75, for a total value of $1,051,646.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel John P. Kelleher sold 761 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $690.48, for a total transaction of $525,455.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 29,218 shares of company stock worth $17,007,161. 8.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HUBS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of HubSpot in a report on Monday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $953.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of HubSpot from $715.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $796.00 to $862.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $800.00 to $550.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $870.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, HubSpot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $759.96.

NYSE HUBS opened at $497.59 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $543.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $668.46. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $403.00 and a 12 month high of $866.00. The company has a market capitalization of $23.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.96 and a beta of 1.72.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. HubSpot had a negative net margin of 5.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.63%. The business had revenue of $369.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $357.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.