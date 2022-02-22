Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) Receives C$12.79 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$12.79.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HBM shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$13.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$12.00 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. CSFB upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$15.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th.

Shares of TSE:HBM traded up C$0.07 during trading on Thursday, hitting C$9.97. 781,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,049,670. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$9.44 and its 200-day moving average is C$8.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.94. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of C$6.70 and a 1-year high of C$11.62.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

