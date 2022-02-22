Hydra (HYDRA) Price Hits $7.98 on Major Exchanges

Hydra (CURRENCY:HYDRA) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 22nd. Hydra has a total market capitalization of $68.71 million and approximately $423,007.00 worth of Hydra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Hydra coin can now be purchased for $7.98 or 0.00021049 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Hydra has traded 20.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002638 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001871 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.31 or 0.00043013 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,607.90 or 0.06876516 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,954.70 or 1.00079148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.63 or 0.00046476 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00049704 BTC.

Hydra Coin Profile

Hydra’s total supply is 17,680,686 coins and its circulating supply is 8,606,762 coins. Hydra’s official Twitter account is @hydra_chain

According to CryptoCompare, “Hydra is a permissionless, open-source, proof-of-stake blockchain built on some of top of open-source technologies – QTUM, Bitcoin, Ethereum and BlackCoin’s PoV v3, designed by Pavel Vasin. “

Hydra Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hydra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hydra should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hydra using one of the exchanges listed above.

