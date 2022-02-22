IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Director Peter Kamin Purchases 132,100 Shares

IAA, Inc. (NYSE:IAA) Director Peter Kamin acquired 132,100 shares of IAA stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.61 per share, with a total value of $4,704,081.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

IAA traded down $0.65 on Tuesday, hitting $34.66. 1,598,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,588,294. IAA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $34.27 and a 12 month high of $64.55. The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 2.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 1.63.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.01). IAA had a net margin of 16.02% and a return on equity of 129.04%. The firm had revenue of $548.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.48 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 42.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that IAA, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on IAA shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IAA from $70.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IAA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. TheStreet lowered shares of IAA from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of IAA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Barrington Research lowered shares of IAA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IAA has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in shares of IAA by 2,284,451.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,028,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,100,000 after buying an additional 1,028,003 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of IAA by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,679,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,775,000 after buying an additional 956,784 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of IAA by 30.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,976,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,866,000 after buying an additional 916,493 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,448,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IAA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,553,000. 99.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IAA, Inc engages in the provision of auction solutions for total loss, damaged and low-value vehicles. Its solutions focuses on a diverse set of global customers, provide buyers with rebuild requirements, replacement part inventory and scrap demand. It operates through the following segments: United States and International.

