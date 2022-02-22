Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Sets New 52-Week Low at $35.62

Ichor Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ICHR)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $35.62 and last traded at $35.98, with a volume of 8021 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.21.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ICHR shares. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Ichor from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ichor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Ichor from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ichor presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $42.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $287.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.04 million. Ichor had a return on equity of 19.12% and a net margin of 6.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Ichor Holdings, Ltd. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Kevin M. Canty sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.37, for a total value of $413,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Iain Mackenzie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Ichor by 2.9% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,563 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ichor by 5.6% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Green Alpha Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ichor by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 19,081 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $878,000 after buying an additional 352 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Ichor by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 62,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,872,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ichor by 0.5% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 93,662 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,849,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.65% of the company’s stock.

Ichor Holdings Ltd. engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing fluid delivery subsystems for semiconductor capital equipment. It offers gas and chemical delivery systems, which are key elements of the process tools used in the manufacturing of semiconductor devices. The firm also manufactures precision machined components, weldments, and proprietary products for use in fluid delivery systems for direct sales to its customers.

