ICU Medical (ICUI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect ICU Medical to post earnings of $1.40 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ ICUI opened at $219.34 on Tuesday. ICU Medical has a 52 week low of $183.39 and a 52 week high of $282.00. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of 43.52 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $223.08.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $234.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In other news, CEO Vivek Jain sold 1,159 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $278,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 9.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 3,374 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,306 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,395,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 158.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,904 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,124,000 after purchasing an additional 15,253 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in ICU Medical by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 41,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,844,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.36% of the company’s stock.

About ICU Medical

ICU Medical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of innovative medical devices used in vascular therapy and critical care applications. Its product portfolio includes intravenous smart pumps, sets, connectors, closed transfer devices for hazardous drugs, cardiac monitoring systems, IV solutions, IV smart pumps with pain management and safety software technology, dedicated and non-dedicated IV sets and needle-free connectors.

