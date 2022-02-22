IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.330-$7.630 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $7.060. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.730-$1.760 EPS.

NYSE:IEX traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $188.68. 471,650 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,287. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $216.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $220.94. The company has a market cap of $14.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08. IDEX has a 12-month low of $187.56 and a 12-month high of $240.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The firm had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. IDEX’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on IEX shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $233.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of IDEX in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a market perform rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of IDEX from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $239.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IEX. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 256,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,509,000 after buying an additional 26,981 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of IDEX in the fourth quarter worth $3,449,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 570,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $134,736,000 after buying an additional 11,688 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of IDEX by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,766,000 after buying an additional 9,592 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at $1,683,000. 97.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

