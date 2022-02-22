IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.730-$1.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.710. The company issued revenue guidance of -.IDEX also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $7.330-$7.630 EPS.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of IDEX from $251.00 to $233.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of IDEX from $252.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $213.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of IDEX in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $233.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEX presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $239.09.

NYSE:IEX traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $189.34. 648,758 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 462,012. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $221.22. IDEX has a one year low of $187.94 and a one year high of $240.33. The company has a market cap of $14.40 billion, a PE ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.08.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.03). IDEX had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $714.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $705.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that IDEX will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in IDEX by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of IDEX during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,077,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of IDEX by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $517,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IDEX Corp. engages in the provision of engineering solutions. It operates through the following segments: Fluid and Metering Technologies, Health and Science Technologies, and Fire and Safety or Diversified Products. The Fluid and Metering Technologies segment is involved in the design, production, and distribution of displacement pumps, valves, flow meters, injectors, and fluid-handling pump modules and systems.

