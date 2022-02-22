IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $73.56.

Several research firms have recently commented on IGMS. Royal Bank of Canada lowered IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $51.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Wedbush lowered their target price on IGM Biosciences from $82.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $100.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $90.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (down from $100.00) on shares of IGM Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, December 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IGMS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 5.3% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 5,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 35.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,561 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in IGM Biosciences by 16.4% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,336 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in IGM Biosciences in the second quarter worth approximately $653,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:IGMS traded up $0.30 during trading on Thursday, hitting $16.55. 8,902 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 338,297. The stock has a market capitalization of $537.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.85 and a beta of -0.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.34 and its 200-day moving average is $48.67. IGM Biosciences has a one year low of $15.72 and a one year high of $101.99.

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of multiple diseases. Its lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with relapsed/refractory B cell Non-Hodgkin's lymphoma (NHL).

