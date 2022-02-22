iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.230-$-0.230 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.250. The company issued revenue guidance of $190 M-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $176.60 million.iMedia Brands also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-1.150-$-1.150 EPS.

IMBI traded up $0.08 on Tuesday, reaching $7.13. 79 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,209. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.13. iMedia Brands has a fifty-two week low of $4.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.73 million, a PE ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on IMBI shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a research note on Thursday, November 11th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 8,383 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 10,687 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in iMedia Brands in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in iMedia Brands by 184.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 7,697 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.93% of the company’s stock.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

