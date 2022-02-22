iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.150-$-1.150 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $547 million-$547 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $533.92 million.iMedia Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ IMBI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.13. 79 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 67,209. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.73 million, a P/E ratio of -6.53 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.93. iMedia Brands has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $10.48.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on IMBI shares. DA Davidson increased their price target on iMedia Brands from $15.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of iMedia Brands in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iMedia Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands during the fourth quarter valued at $244,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 18.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iMedia Brands by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after acquiring an additional 8,383 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 84,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 10,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 184.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 7,697 shares in the last quarter. 36.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iMedia Brands Company Profile

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as a interactive media company, which owns a growing portfolio of lifestyle television networks, consumer brands and media commerce services. It operates through the ShopHQ and Emerging segments. The ShopHQ segment consists of products sold on its digital commerce platforms, including jewelry and watches, home and consumer, electronics, beauty and wellness, and fashion and accessories.

