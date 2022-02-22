Information Services (TSE:ISV) PT Lowered to C$29.00 at Raymond James

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price objective cut by analysts at Raymond James from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 26.97% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ISV. CIBC lowered Information Services from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$35.50 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Information Services from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th.

Shares of ISV traded down C$0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$22.84. 8,680 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,451. The stock has a market cap of C$399.70 million and a P/E ratio of 13.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$24.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$27.04. Information Services has a 12 month low of C$21.56 and a 12 month high of C$33.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.00, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

