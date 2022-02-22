InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.75.
Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. raised their target price on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of InMode from $103.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of InMode from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $32,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $40,000. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $40,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of InMode during the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in InMode by 540.7% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. 35.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The healthcare company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $110.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.54 million. InMode had a net margin of 46.14% and a return on equity of 46.14%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
