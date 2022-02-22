Innergex Renewable Energy (INE) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Innergex Renewable Energy (TSE:INE) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.10 per share for the quarter.

TSE:INE opened at C$17.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$17.94 and its 200 day moving average price is C$19.37. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.37 billion and a PE ratio of -16.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 407.83. Innergex Renewable Energy has a 52-week low of C$16.91 and a 52-week high of C$26.20.

Several brokerages have weighed in on INE. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$26.50 to C$20.25 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. CSFB set a C$29.00 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Raymond James set a C$26.75 target price on Innergex Renewable Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$24.00 to C$23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$24.82.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, and wind and solar farms, as well as energy storage facilities. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

