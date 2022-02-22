Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

IHT stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $33.35 million, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.17.

Get Innsuites Hospitality Trust alerts:

Innsuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile

InnSuites Hospitality Trust engages in the ownership and operation of hotel properties. It operates through the Hotel Operations and Hotel Management Services segment, which operates hotel properties in Arizona and New Mexico. The company was founded by James F. Wirth on June 21, 1971 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.