Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innsuites Hospitality Trust (NYSE:IHT) in a research note published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
IHT stock opened at $3.69 on Tuesday. Innsuites Hospitality Trust has a 12-month low of $1.90 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $33.35 million, a PE ratio of -36.90 and a beta of 0.17.
Innsuites Hospitality Trust Company Profile
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Innsuites Hospitality Trust (IHT)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innsuites Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.