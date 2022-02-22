Insider Selling: ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Sells 7,335 Shares of Stock

ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) CEO Boris Elisman sold 7,335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $66,015.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of ACCO stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $8.79. 9,630 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 509,147. The firm has a market capitalization of $841.48 million, a P/E ratio of 8.54 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.66. ACCO Brands Co. has a 52-week low of $7.58 and a 52-week high of $9.77.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $570.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. ACCO Brands had a return on equity of 18.04% and a net margin of 5.03%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ACCO Brands Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. ACCO Brands’s payout ratio is 28.57%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 5.6% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 22,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 2.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 57,942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 13.5% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 12,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. Fruth Investment Management increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 15.0% during the third quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 11,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 11.4% during the third quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. 89.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut ACCO Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday.

ACCO Brands Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of office, school, calendar products, and select computer and electronic accessories. It operates through the followings segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The ACCO Brands North America segment includes the U.S.

