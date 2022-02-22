Insider Selling: Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Director Robert W. Ingram sold 4,000 shares of Globe Life stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.84, for a total value of $419,360.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
NYSE GL traded down $1.08 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $104.00. 497,569 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 546,148. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $100.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $95.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Globe Life Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.25 and a 1 year high of $108.61. The stock has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.04.
Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.06). Globe Life had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Globe Life by 94.5% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in Globe Life by 98.7% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.85% of the company’s stock.
Globe Life Company Profile
Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.
