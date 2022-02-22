Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Senior Officer Purchases C$22,080.00 in Stock

Integra Resources Corp. (CVE:ITR) Senior Officer Timothy Daniel Arnold bought 11,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$1.92 per share, with a total value of C$22,080.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$39,999.36.

Shares of CVE ITR traded down C$0.06 on Tuesday, hitting C$1.88. The company had a trading volume of 177,843 shares, compared to its average volume of 117,273. Integra Resources Corp. has a 12-month low of C$1.88 and a 12-month high of C$4.30. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The firm has a market cap of C$116.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.47.

Several brokerages have commented on ITR. Raymond James dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$8.00 to C$6.75 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on Integra Resources from C$6.50 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.88.

Integra Resources Corp., a mineral resources company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Americas. The company primarily focuses on the development of DeLamar project that consists of DeLamar and Florida Mountain gold and silver deposits comprising 748 unpatented lode, placer, and millsite claims, as well as 16 tax parcels covering an area of approximately 8,100 hectares located in the Owyhee County, south western Idaho.

