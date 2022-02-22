Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) Insider Purchases A$41,100.00 in Stock

Integrated Research Limited (ASX:IRI) insider Allan Brackin acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.82 ($0.59) per share, for a total transaction of A$41,100.00 ($29,568.35).
The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.69.
Integrated Research Company Profile
