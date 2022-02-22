Intellectus Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 2,705 The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Intellectus Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,705 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 61.5% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $58,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $114,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group by 59.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in The Descartes Systems Group during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.19% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DSGX. Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $106.00 price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Barclays lowered their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC upgraded The Descartes Systems Group to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.67.

Shares of DSGX stock opened at $69.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.56 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $73.67 and a 200-day moving average of $78.41. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 1-year low of $56.78 and a 1-year high of $91.39.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $108.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $106.40 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 20.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Profile

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.