Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) Coverage Initiated at William Blair

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on NTLA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Brookline Capital Acquisition began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Brookline Capital Management restated a buy rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $171.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Intellia Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $157.06.

Shares of NTLA opened at $86.52 on Friday. Intellia Therapeutics has a one year low of $43.86 and a one year high of $202.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $125.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.36 billion, a PE ratio of -25.75 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bellevue Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,226,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,236,000. FourThought Financial LLC grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 518.3% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 152,884 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,509,000 after purchasing an additional 9,125 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. 84.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

