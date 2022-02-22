Inter Parfums (IPAR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NASDAQ:IPAR opened at $95.12 on Tuesday. Inter Parfums has a 52 week low of $67.00 and a 52 week high of $108.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.32. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $98.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.96.
Several equities research analysts have commented on IPAR shares. DA Davidson upped their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, BWS Financial increased their price objective on shares of Inter Parfums from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $118.00.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IPAR. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 178.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 139,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,042,000 after purchasing an additional 89,404 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 84.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 6,653 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 51.6% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 82,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,842,000 after purchasing an additional 28,166 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Inter Parfums by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 25,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Inter Parfums by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 53,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,713,000 after acquiring an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.89% of the company’s stock.
Inter Parfums Company Profile
Inter Parfums, Inc engages in the business of manufacturing, marketing, and distributing wide array of fragrances and related products. It operates through the European Based Operations and United States Based Operations segments. The European Based Operations segment conducts primarily in France. The United States Based Operations segment includes the sale of prestige brand name fragrances.
