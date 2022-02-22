InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) Upgraded to Strong-Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th.

IDCC opened at $65.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. InterDigital has a 12 month low of $60.02 and a 12 month high of $85.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.59. The stock has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.01.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.43. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $111.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that InterDigital will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 12th were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 11th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is presently 137.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in InterDigital by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,830 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 108,604 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 20,488 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the 4th quarter worth about $215,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 88,802 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $6,361,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of InterDigital by 682.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 198,139 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $14,193,000 after buying an additional 172,809 shares during the last quarter. 80.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

