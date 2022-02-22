International Game Technology (IGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
IGT opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.11.
A number of analysts have commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.
International Game Technology Company Profile
International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.
