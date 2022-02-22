International Game Technology (IGT) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 1st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

IGT opened at $29.30 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. International Game Technology has a 52 week low of $15.11 and a 52 week high of $32.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64 and a beta of 2.11.

A number of analysts have commented on IGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of International Game Technology from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $36.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of International Game Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, International Game Technology presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.17.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in International Game Technology by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 54,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its position in International Game Technology by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 11,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in International Game Technology by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 31,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, V Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in International Game Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Game Technology Company Profile

International Game Technology Plc engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery and Global Gaming segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

