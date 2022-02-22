Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intrusion (NASDAQ:INTZ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Intrusion Inc. is a leading global provider of enterprise security solutions for the information-driven economy. Intrusion Inc.’s suite of security products help businesses protect critical information assets by quickly detecting, analyzing and responding to network- and host-based attacks. “

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of Intrusion from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th.

Shares of INTZ stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The company has a market cap of $65.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.63. Intrusion has a one year low of $2.84 and a one year high of $29.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $246,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $348,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of Intrusion in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $174,000. 24.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intrusion Company Profile

Intrusion, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions. It specializes in the development and marketing of entity identification, high speed data mining cybercrime and advanced persistent threat detection products. The company supports a range of customers including United States federal government entities, local government, banks, airlines, credit unions, and other financial institutions as well as hospitals, and other healthcare providers by providing products such as TraceCop for identity discovery and disclosure, and Savant for network data mining and advanced persistent threat detection.

