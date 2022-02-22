Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 6.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,368 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $8,831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of INTU. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Intuit by 1,200.0% in the third quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Intuit during the 3rd quarter worth $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Intuit news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $535.00 to $840.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $775.00 to $725.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $715.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $660.05.

Shares of INTU stock opened at $481.20 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $572.51 and a 200 day moving average of $582.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.26 billion, a PE ratio of 63.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.15 and a 1-year high of $716.86.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

