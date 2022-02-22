Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Point72 Asset Management L.P.

Point72 Asset Management L.P. lowered its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 97.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 952 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 44,448 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $946,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ISRG. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 21,787 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,036,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 923.3% during the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 16,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $230,601,000 after acquiring an additional 14,957 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 65.4% during the second quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 8,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares during the last quarter. Spouting Rock Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the second quarter worth about $964,000. Finally, Mirova US LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.3% during the second quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 82,051 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $75,457,000 after buying an additional 9,012 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ISRG. Redburn Partners downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $370.00 to $360.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $375.00 to $325.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Erste Group downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $331.90.

Shares of ISRG stock opened at $280.78 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $100.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.41 and a beta of 1.19. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $227.47 and a fifty-two week high of $369.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $312.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.08.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 29.85% and a return on equity of 15.33%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. Intuitive Surgical’s revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.73, for a total transaction of $2,502,975.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total transaction of $716,142.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,388 shares of company stock worth $3,588,029. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

