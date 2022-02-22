Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Sold by HighTower Advisors LLC

HighTower Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC owned about 0.08% of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF worth $830,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PXF. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 136.6% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $165,000.

PXF opened at $48.07 on Tuesday. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a one year low of $44.67 and a one year high of $50.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.94 and its 200-day moving average is $47.90.

