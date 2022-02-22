Invesco Ltd. Acquires 9,142 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 283,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,142 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.43% of AptarGroup worth $33,780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ATR. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,307,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $325,036,000 after purchasing an additional 180,641 shares in the last quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 36.4% during the third quarter. Rivulet Capital LLC now owns 1,196,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $142,826,000 after purchasing an additional 319,550 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 16.6% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 942,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $112,432,000 after purchasing an additional 134,027 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 0.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 900,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $107,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc lifted its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% during the third quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 558,517 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,659,000 after purchasing an additional 7,103 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AptarGroup alerts:

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ATR. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AptarGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of AptarGroup in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $162.00 to $156.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $150.00 to $126.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of AptarGroup from $148.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $143.00.

ATR opened at $118.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.06. AptarGroup, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.37 and a twelve month high of $158.97.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. AptarGroup had a net margin of 7.58% and a return on equity of 13.52%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 2nd. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. AptarGroup’s payout ratio is 42.94%.

AptarGroup Profile

AptarGroup, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of drug delivery and consumer product dispensing, sealing and active packaging solutions and services for the prescription drug, consumer health care, injectables, active packaging, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Beauty & Home, Pharma and Food & Beverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR).

Receive News & Ratings for AptarGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AptarGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.