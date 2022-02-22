Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)

Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y) by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 56,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,714 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.41% of Alleghany worth $35,235,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in Y. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 7,704.5% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 217,668 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after acquiring an additional 214,879 shares in the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp raised its position in Alleghany by 194.0% during the third quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 180,670 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $112,812,000 after acquiring an additional 119,228 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 564.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 52,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $32,846,000 after acquiring an additional 44,686 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in Alleghany by 391.3% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,256 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $30,125,000 after acquiring an additional 36,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Alleghany by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 461,426 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $307,803,000 after acquiring an additional 19,201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.30% of the company’s stock.

In related news, President Joseph Patrick Brandon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $658.75 per share, with a total value of $1,646,875.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ian H. Chippendale sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $673.40, for a total value of $181,818.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Y has been the subject of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target on shares of Alleghany in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 13th.

Shares of NYSE:Y opened at $687.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $669.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $665.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 0.66. Alleghany Co. has a 1 year low of $601.26 and a 1 year high of $737.89.

About Alleghany

Alleghany Corp. engages in the provision of property, casualty reinsurance, insurance and financial services. It operates through the Reinsurance and Insurance segments. The Reinsurance segment consists of property and casualty and other reinsurance operations. The Insurance segment consists of property and casualty insurance operations.

