Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $37,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $75.29.
In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,136 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.
About Kulicke and Soffa Industries
Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.
