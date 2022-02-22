Invesco Ltd. Increases Stake in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 643,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,614 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.04% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $37,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 432.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:KLIC opened at $52.44 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.90 and a 200 day moving average of $59.66. The company has a market capitalization of $3.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 1.26. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.28 and a 1-year high of $75.29.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.29. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 45.90% and a net margin of 26.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Chin Hu Lim acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $51.50 per share, for a total transaction of $103,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Chan Pin Chong sold 25,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total value of $1,586,246.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 105,552 shares of company stock valued at $6,975,136 in the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.40.

Kulicke & Soffa Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of semiconductor and electronic assembly solutions. It includes integrated circuits (ICs), high and low powered discrete devices, light-emitting diodes (LEDs), and power modules. It serves global automotive, consumer, communications, computing, and industrial markets.

