Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC)

Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) by 83.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 755,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,242 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.54% of American Campus Communities worth $36,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ACC. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 1,518.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $137,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $148,000. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of American Campus Communities during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 85.0% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 3,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ACC opened at $50.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of 391.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.05. American Campus Communities, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $57.83.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is 1,446.15%.

In related news, Director John T. Rippel purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.00 per share, for a total transaction of $520,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th. Citigroup raised American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered American Campus Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $59.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, American Campus Communities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.86.

American Campus Communities, Inc engages in the development, ownership, and management of student housing communities. It operates through the following segments: Owned Properties, On-Campus Participating Properties, Development Services, and Property Management Services. The Owned Properties segment refers to locations with close proximity to the school campus, generally with pedestrian, bicycle, and university shuttle access.

