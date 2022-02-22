Invesco Ltd. Sells 22,407 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 422,781 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 22,407 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.21% of Insight Enterprises worth $38,083,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. ValueAct Holdings L.P. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 158.5% in the second quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 2,843,690 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,743,690 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 11.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 431,151 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after acquiring an additional 44,571 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 1.3% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,355 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,518 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 99.8% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 220,526 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,216,000 after acquiring an additional 110,133 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 0.4% in the third quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 192,989 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,384,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the last quarter.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Insight Enterprises from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Insight Enterprises from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Insight Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:NSIT opened at $99.84 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.03 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $99.96 and its 200-day moving average is $98.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.30, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.77.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.04. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 17.39% and a net margin of 2.30%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. Insight Enterprises’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.39, for a total transaction of $200,780.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth T. Lamneck sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.39, for a total value of $149,085.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,421,465 in the last quarter. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Insight Enterprises, Inc is a global provider of information technology, services, and cloud solutions to worldwide enterprises, governments, schools, and healthcare organizations. It helps businesses define, architect, implement, and manage Intelligent Technology Solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia-Pacific.

