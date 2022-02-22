Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Position Increased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 935,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,906 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $14,053,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PGX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,876,403 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597,835 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,816.1% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,605 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 762.5% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 878,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,203,000 after acquiring an additional 776,582 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 5.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,125,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,306,000 after acquiring an additional 751,195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF during the third quarter worth about $8,486,000.

Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $13.58. 27,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,262,374. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.46 and its 200 day moving average is $14.82. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 12 month low of $13.42 and a 12 month high of $15.37.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

