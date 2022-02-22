Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) is Wealth Quarterback LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Wealth Quarterback LLC lessened its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for approximately 3.4% of Wealth Quarterback LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Wealth Quarterback LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $5,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 314.0% in the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 74,168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,549,000 after purchasing an additional 56,255 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 100.0% during the third quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 9.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 178,062 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,739,000 after purchasing an additional 15,256 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 6.9% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 746,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $267,211,000 after purchasing an additional 47,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at $637,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:QQQ traded down $2.81 on Tuesday, hitting $338.70. The company had a trading volume of 1,999,270 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,657,555. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52-week low of $297.45 and a 52-week high of $408.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $372.53 and a 200 day moving average of $376.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were given a $0.491 dividend. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.