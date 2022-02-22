Investors Buy High Volume of Call Options on Alight (NYSE:ALIT)

Alight, Inc. (NYSE:ALIT) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 6,469 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 633% compared to the typical daily volume of 882 call options.

Separately, Stephens assumed coverage on Alight in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company.

Get Alight alerts:

Shares of NYSE ALIT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $10.09. 263,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,932,538. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.15. Alight has a 12 month low of $8.46 and a 12 month high of $13.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

In related news, Director Richard N. Massey acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.58 per share, for a total transaction of $158,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Alight in the third quarter valued at about $195,160,000. River Road Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter worth about $93,279,000. Empyrean Capital Partners LP acquired a new stake in Alight in the third quarter worth about $88,633,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Alight during the 3rd quarter worth about $78,829,000. Finally, FPR Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Alight by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. FPR Partners LLC now owns 24,138,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,942,000 after buying an additional 5,216,239 shares during the period. 66.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Alight

Alight Solutions LLC operates as a benefits administration and cloud-based human resource (HR) and financial solutions providers. It offers human resources outsourcing and consulting services. The company provides HR and financial solutions including software as a service (SaaS) advisory, cloud deployment solutions, support, and application management services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.