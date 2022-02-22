Investors Buy Large Volume of Koninklijke Philips Call Options (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,752 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,181% compared to the typical daily volume of 605 call options.
PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.
Shares of PHG traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. 130,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,523. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 27.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.
Koninklijke Philips Company Profile
Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.
