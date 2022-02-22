Investors Buy Large Volume of Koninklijke Philips Call Options (NYSE:PHG)

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 7,752 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,181% compared to the typical daily volume of 605 call options.

PHG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €42.00 ($47.73) to €32.50 ($36.93) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. HSBC upgraded shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Koninklijke Philips from €51.50 ($58.52) to €46.00 ($52.27) in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.13.

Shares of PHG traded down $0.44 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $33.74. 130,110 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,458,523. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $31.34 and a twelve month high of $61.23. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.9641 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 17.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,712 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,521,000 after acquiring an additional 7,410 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Koninklijke Philips by 171.2% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 12,735 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Koninklijke Philips by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,301 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $959,000 after buying an additional 1,329 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 27.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 30,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 6,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 5.1% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 606 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.48% of the company’s stock.

Koninklijke Philips NV is a technology company, which engages in the healthcare, lighting, and consumer well-being markets. It operates through the following segments: Personal Health, Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Other. The Personal Health segment focuses on healthy living and preventative care.

