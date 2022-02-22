Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Invitae Corporation is engaged in genetic diagnostics for hereditary disorders which include breast, colon and pancreatic cancer. It operates primarily in the United States, Israel and internationally. Invitae Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NVTA. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Invitae from $35.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Invitae from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $32.13.

NYSE:NVTA opened at $9.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 8.74 and a quick ratio of 8.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.67. Invitae has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $52.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.76.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 157.3% in the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,156 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,274,000 after purchasing an additional 70,394 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,042,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Invitae by 510.6% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,273,000 after purchasing an additional 105,941 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Invitae in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Invitae by 174.5% in the second quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 880,481 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,699,000 after purchasing an additional 559,753 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.50% of the company’s stock.

About Invitae

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

