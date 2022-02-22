iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT) Shares Sold by Flow Traders U.S. LLC

Flow Traders U.S. LLC trimmed its position in iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN (NYSEARCA:JJT) by 33.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned approximately 5.07% of iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of JJT opened at $132.39 on Tuesday. iPath Series B Bloomberg Tin Subindex Total Return ETN has a twelve month low of $63.06 and a twelve month high of $133.95. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $123.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $113.15.

