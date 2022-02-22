IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRIX. TheStreet cut IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.

IRIX stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at about $104,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the second quarter valued at about $123,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of IRIDEX by 2,511.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,167 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 18,433 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.

