IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IRIX. TheStreet cut IRIDEX from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut IRIDEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th.
IRIX stock opened at $4.64 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a twelve month low of $4.43 and a twelve month high of $9.71. The company has a market capitalization of $73.46 million, a P/E ratio of -23.20 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.72.
About IRIDEX
IRIDEX Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing medical systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation for the ophthalmology market. Its products include lasers, laser delivery and glaucoma devices, retinal surgical instruments, veterinary, and ENT. The company was founded by Eduardo Arias, Theodore A.
