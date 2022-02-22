iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $57.70

Shares of iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $57.70 and last traded at $58.09, with a volume of 611 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $59.10.

A number of research firms recently commented on IRBT. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Northland Securities lowered their target price on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of iRobot in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iRobot has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $81.50.

Get iRobot alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a 200-day moving average of $76.57. The company has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.29, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.19.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by ($0.14). iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that iRobot Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 448,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,759 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in iRobot by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its stake in iRobot by 93.3% in the 4th quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 48,476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,194,000 after purchasing an additional 23,403 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iRobot by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 8,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in iRobot by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after purchasing an additional 71,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT)

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iRobot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRobot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.