Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Has $243,000 Stock Position in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 10.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,104 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $243,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter worth $30,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Sterling Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 115.0% in the third quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 4,730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $1,040,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. TheStreet raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.91.

LHX traded up $1.93 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $219.55. 5,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,669,865. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.60 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.62 and its 200 day moving average is $222.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The company reported $3.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.04. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.26% and a net margin of 10.36%. The business had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.47 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.14 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.