Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH)

Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC lifted its position in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF (NASDAQ:BBH) by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,940 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 420 shares during the period. Ironsides Asset Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBH. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF in the third quarter valued at about $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF stock traded down $1.39 on Tuesday, hitting $153.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,021. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $173.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.61. VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $153.09 and a 52-week high of $222.22.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.397 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. This represents a yield of 0.21%.

VanEck Vectors Biotech ETF Profile

The BIOTECH HOLDING COMPANY DEPOSITARY RECEIPTS or HOLDRS TRUST was formed under the depositary trust agreement, among The Bank of New York, as trustee, Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated, other depositors and the owners of the Biotech HOLDRS. The trust currently holds shares of common stock or American depositary shares issued by a group of companies that were, at the time of the initial offering, generally considered to be involved in various segments of thebiotechnology industry.

